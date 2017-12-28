The Chinese Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday that patrols by Chinese fighter jets close to the island of Taiwan, separated unilaterally from the Chinese communist regime, will continue in the future and be regularized, despite the Taiwanese pro-independence government's protests.

"Taiwan is part of China and the naval and air force trainings conducted by armed forces are routine activities, we will continue to carry out these trainings as planned, and will be gradually regularized," said ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang at a press conference.