Former Interpol president Meng Hongwei during a visit to the headquarters of international police organization (Interpol) in Lyon, France, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEFF PACHOUD

The Supreme People's Procuratorate of China on Wednesday issued an official arrest warrant against a former Interpol president over bribery charges.

Meng Hongwei was detained in the Asian country without being formally charged and his exact whereabouts are unknown since September of the last year.