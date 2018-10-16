Pope Francis poses for a photo with faithful from China during his weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Two Chinese bishops have extended an invitation to Pope Francis to visit China before they left Rome, after taking part in the first two weeks of Vatican's youth synod.

Juan Bautista Yang Xiaoing and Jose Guo Jincai, the first Chinese bishops to have participated in a synod after the recent historic pact between China and the Vatican on the appointment of bishops, spoke about the invitation in an interview published in the Avvenire Daily, which is affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church, on Tuesday.