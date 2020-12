People work at the landing site of the China's Chang'e-5 probe after it landed in Siziwang Banner, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, 17 December 2020. EPA-EFE/REN JUNCHUAN/XINHUA MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China's Chang'e-5 mission landed early Thursday in the northern province of Inner Mongolia with rocks and dust collected earlier this month from the moon, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) reported.

"Chang'e-5's reentry capsule touched down on its preset landing site in Siziwang banner of the Inner Mongolia autonomous region at 1.59 am (17:59 GMT Wednesday)," CNSA said in a statement. EFE-EPA