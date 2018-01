Chinese Catholics pray as they attend a morning mass in the Xuanwumen Catholic Church in Beijing, China, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A cross is seen over the Xuanwumen Catholic Church in Beijing, China, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese Catholics pray as they attend a morning mass in the Xuanwumen Catholic Church in Beijing, China, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Many Chinese Catholics on Wednesday defied the government by attending mass at so-called underground churches on the eve of a new version of the Religious Affairs Regulations coming into effect.

Beijing, which has come under heavy criticism for its treatment of religious communities in Tibet and the restive region of Urumqi, will further tighten legislation governing religious activities, which establish new legal responsibilities and fines.