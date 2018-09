Photo showing the Chinese flag. A Chinese citizen was arrested by police in Chicago on Sept. 25, 2018, and charged with being a foreign agent tasked with recruiting Chinese scientists, researchers and defense contractors working in the US. EFE-EPA/File

A Chinese citizen was arrested Tuesday in Chicago and accused of being an "illegal agent" of his country in the US, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

The man was identified as Ji Chaoqun, 27, who allegedly was working on the orders of a high-ranking intelligence official in China's State Security Ministry in that country's Jiangsu province, the statement said.