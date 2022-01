People wearing face masks line up for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Fengtai district, in Beijing, China, 23 January 2022. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Chinese authorities Monday lifted restrictions imposed on the city of Xi'an, with 13 million inhabitants, which has been completely confined for a month due to a Covid-19 resurgence.

Officials said the city becomes a "low risk" area as of Monday, with which residents can move freely again as long as they present a valid health tracking QR code.