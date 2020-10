Beijing, Oct 12 (efe-epa) - Authorities in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao announced on Monday that they would test the city's more than 9 million inhabitants for the coronavirus after 12 people were found positive for the disease.

In a statement posted on its website, the Qingdao Municipal Health Commission said it detected three asymptomatic cases on Sunday and proceeded to test 377 close contacts of the infected person that led to another nine positive results. EFE-EPA