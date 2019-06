A Chinese couple pose for their pre-wedding photos in front of a church on a street in Beijing, China, Oct. 27, 2018. . EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese couple pose for their pre-wedding photos in front of a replica of The Eiffel Tower, at the World Park in Beijing, China, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese couple pose for their pre-wedding photos in an interior made to look like one of the largest religious Cambodian monuments, the Angkor Wat, at '27 Rome Brand' photo studio in Beijing, China, Sep. 20, 2018. . EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese couple pose for their pre-wedding photos on the Bund in front of the Shanghai Tower in Pudong area, Shanghai, China, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese couples used to be satisfied with a single black and white photograph taken on their wedding as a memento of their special day. But times have changed dramatically, and the wedding photographs, especially pre-wedding photo sessions, have become big business in China.

In the main touristic spots in different cities across China, it is easy to see couples having their pre-wedding pictures shoots, which becomes the must-have for every Chinese couple before their marriage.