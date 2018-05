Tibetan exiles and supporters shout slogans as they march at a street during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan, Mar. 10, 2018 to mark 59 years of exile of the Dalai Lama in India. EPA-EFE/FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A Tibetan education activist was sentenced Tuesday by a Chinese court to five years in prison for inciting separatism, according to Amnesty International, which called the sentence unjust and urged his immediate release.

The main evidence against Tashi Wangchuk, who was sentenced by a court in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai province, was a 2015 video by the New York Times about his campaign for saving the Tibetan language, according to his lawyer.