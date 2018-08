A marriage registry office facilitator (R) conducts a symbolic ceremony to hand over marriage licenses to a Chinese couple on Valentine's Day at a marriage registry office in Beijing, China, Feb. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Chinese courts have began to impose a cooling period between two weeks and three months on couples seeking to legally separate, to check spiraling divorce rate in the country, official media reported Monday.

According to China Daily, more than a hundred courts in the country have imposed this measure on couples seeking divorce, which increased by nearly 40 percent in the last decade, as part of a pilot program launched by the Supreme Court in 2016 to resolve domestic disputes.