Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) leave after the 3rd plenary meeting of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

China's district courts tried a total of 288,000 cases related to intellectual property rights in 2018, 41.8 percent more than in the previous year, officials said Tuesday.

State Intellectual Property Office head Shen Changyu revealed this data in a report he presented during the second session of the country's National People's Congress.