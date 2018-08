China's Deputy Trade Minister Wang Shouwen speaks during a joint press conference held on the sideline of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's (APEC)'s 23rd Ministers responsible for Trade Meeting being held in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOANG DINH NAM / POOL

A Chinese delegation headed by the country's Vice Minister of Commerce will travel to the United States in late August to hold talks to ease trade tensions, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

The Chinese delegation has been invited to visit the US amid an escalation of a trade dispute which has seen the two countries impose tariffs on their respective imports..