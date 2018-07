The wife of former Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, Liu Xia (C), enters a car on the air field after her arrival at the airport Berlin-Tegel in Berlin, Germany, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

A veteran Chinese democracy activist and human rights defender was handed 13 years in prison for subversion of state power and deprived of his political rights for three years, a court in china said Wednesday.

The Wuhan City Intermediate People's Court in Hubei province found Qin Yongmin guilty of "subversion of state power," a charge frequently leveled against Chinese dissidents, in a trial that the Chinese Human Rights Defenders organization (CHRD) described as "unfair."