China's ambassador to Panama, Wei Qiang, tells a press conference in Panama City on Nov. 23, 2018, that his country's President Xi Jinping will seek during his upcoming visit to Panama to give a new impetus to bilateral relations and is not coming with imperialist ambitions. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

China's President Xi Jinping will seek during his upcoming historic visit to Panama to give a new impetus to bilateral relations and is not coming with imperialist ambitions, the Chinese ambassador to the Central American nation said Friday.

Xi "is not coming to take over the Colon Free Zone, nor to open another canal, nor to impose Chinese ideologies or political systems, nor any of the other untruths that have been told," Wei Qiang said.