An undated photo released on Mar. 28, 2018 by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) during his visit to China. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated photo released on Mar. 28, 2018 by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during a visit to China. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korean presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan speaks during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 28, 2018 where he announced Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi will visit South Korea to brief officials on the results of talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi speaks during a meeting with South Korea's National Security Advisor Chung Eui-Yong (not pictured) and South Korean ambassador to China Noh Young-min (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing, China, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ETIENNE OLIVEAU / POOL

Chinese envoy to travel to Seoul, brief Moon on Kim's visit

China's top diplomat is set to visit South Korea and meet with the South Korean president to brief him on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent visit to the country.

During his two-day visit, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi, Director of the Office of the Central Leading Group for Foreign Affairs, will also meet with South Korea's chief of the presidential National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong, and Foreign Minister, Kang Kyung-wha, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lu Kang, said during a press briefing.