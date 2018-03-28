China's top diplomat is set to visit South Korea and meet with the South Korean president to brief him on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent visit to the country.
During his two-day visit, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi, Director of the Office of the Central Leading Group for Foreign Affairs, will also meet with South Korea's chief of the presidential National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong, and Foreign Minister, Kang Kyung-wha, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lu Kang, said during a press briefing.