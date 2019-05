File image of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) welcoming US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) before a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAISUKE SUZUKI/POOL

Chinese FM urges US counterpart not to take harmful measures against China

China's foreign minister on Sunday urged his American counterpart not to take measures that threatened Chinese interests.

Wang Yi spoke to United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the telephone and expressed his strong opposition to the executive order signed by President Donald Trump last week that prohibits the use of technological equipment by firms allegedly trying to spy on the US, which could restrict business with companies such as Huawei.