A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, Wang Yi, state councilor and foreign minister of the People's Republic of China, and his delegation being welcomed in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA

A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows Ri Yong Ho, foreign minister of North Korea, and Wang Yi, state councilor and foreign minister of the People's Republic of China holding a meeting at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 2, 2018). EPA-EFE/KCNA

The Chinese Foreign Minister on Thursday met with the North Korean leader, whom he congratulated for the recent thaw in relations with South Korea, the ministry said in a statement.

Wang Yi met with Kim Jong-un at the Korean Workers' Party headquarter in Pyongyang.