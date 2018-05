Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy delivers a speech during the Government's Question Time in the Lower House in the Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Alvarado

Spain's King Felipe VI waves as he arrives at the Royal Palace of La Granja de San Idelfonso to attend a meeting of the Elcano Royal Institute's Scientific Council of International and Strategic Studies, in Segovia, Spain, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PABLO MARTIN

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during his press conference with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, China, Apr 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MADOKA IKEGAMI / POOL

The Chinese foreign minister will meet the prime minister and king of Spain during his visit to the European country as part of a trip that will also take him to France, Portugal and Argentina between May 16 and 24, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said Friday.

Geng Shuang announced the official visit of Wang Yi, which occurs at the invitation of Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis, to discuss bilateral relations and strategic cooperation on the One Belt One Road initiative.