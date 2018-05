President of Argentina Mauricio Macri attends the plenary session at the VIII Summit of the Americas, in Lima, Peru, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will make a state visit to Argentina this month where he will attend the Meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers, official sources announced Friday.

Wang will arrive in Argentina as part of a tour that will also take him to France, Spain and Portugal between May 16 and 24, foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at press conference.