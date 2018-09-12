Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Mongolian Foreign Minister Damdin Tsogtbaatar (not pictured) speak to press during their meeting in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, Aug 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BYAMBA-OCHIR

China's foreign minister is set to travel to Vietnam and the Philippines on a visit aimed at strengthening ties with the two countries, which have had maritime tensions with Beijing related to sovereignty over the South China Sea, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said Wang Yi would participate in the 11th round of bilateral diplomatic dialog between China and Vietnam and later travel to the Philippines on a tour which will begin on Sep. 15 and continue until Sep. 18.