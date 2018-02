Taiwan Human rights and religious groups hold a memorial for late Chinese dissident and Nobel peace laureate Liu Xiaobo at a church in Taipei, Taiwan, Jul. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CHANG

Chinese dissident and human rights activist Chen Guangcheng (R) speaks with Bob Fu (L), founder and president of ChinaAid Association, before the start of the US House Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing on 'Chen Guangcheng and Gao Zhisheng, Human Rights in China', on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA, Apr. 09, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President George W. Bush meets with Chinese Human Rights activists, from left: Li Baiguang, Wang Yi, and Yu Jie in the Yellow Oval Room of the White House, May 11, 2006. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIC DRAPER / HANDOUT

Chinese human rights lawyer Li Baiguang died of liver failure Monday in a military hospital in Nankin, under what his friends and fellow activists described as suspicious circumstances.

The 49-year-old Li - who in 1998 was detained and accused of wanting to organize a group of intellectuals to promote a political transformation in China - was a champion of freedoms in China and is among some leading dissidents who have died in mysterious circumstances in recent times in China.