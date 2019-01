Officers of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force stand guard near Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, China, Mar 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

A Chinese court sentenced the founder of a human rights news website to five years in prison on Tuesday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

In a statement, the NGO called on the authorities to quash the conviction for “inciting subversion of state power" a charge frequently used by the Chinese government against activists and dissidents, and to free Liu Feiyue unconditionally.