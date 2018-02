An Indonesian Chinese releases birds, which is believed to bring good luck, as she celebrates the Chinese Lunar New Year at Dharma Sakti temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

An Indonesian Chinese holds incense sticks as he celebrates the Chinese Lunar New Year at Dharma Sakti temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian ethnic Chinese pray during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at a temple in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Indonesian Chinese pray as they celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Dharma Sakti temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Chinese Indonesians Friday welcomed the New Year with traditional rituals in temples and family gatherings.

In Jakarta, ethnic Chinese in the satellite city of Tangerang visited the Boen Tek Bio temple, one of the closest to the capital, and other religious centers to pray and perform rituals for good luck.