A Chinese security officer sleeps next to bookshelf with books written by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a bookshop in Beijing, China, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Souvenir plates with portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Chinese leader Mao Zedong are displayed at a souvenir shop in Beijing, China, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

An open letter by a group of Chinese intellectuals, where they urged several lawmakers to vote down a plan to drop the two-term limit for the president, was circulating on Chinese social media on Tuesday.

The constitutional reform, if passed, will allow current Head of State Xi Jinping to be re-elected for a third term.