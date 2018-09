A Chinese man looks at a variety of rice products in a super market in Beijing, China, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

A Chinese sales woman waits for consumers behind a selection of handbags on display in a shopping mall in Beijing, China, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Chinese state media Wednesday said a recent decision by the United States to impose more tariffs on Chinese imports was irrational, and added that the country will not succumb to pressure and will emerge stronger from the trade dispute.

The new US tariffs, worth $200 billion, which will enter into force on Monday, Sep. 24, would be ineffective as China won't kowtow to US pressure.