A worker from the World Health Organization (WHO) holds up a vaccination as he prepares to administer it during the launch of an experimental Ebola vaccine in Mbandaka, north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A worker from the World Health Organization (WHO) administers an Ebola vaccination during the launch of an experimental vaccine in Mbandaka, north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A team of Chinese medical experts will travel this week to the Democratic Republic of Congo with a vaccine to help fight against Ebola, reported official media China Daily on Wednesday.

Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Chinese CDC) head Gao Fu said the vaccines will likely only cover Chinese living in the DRC, according to the report.