Chinese megacity Chengdu will lock down its 21 million residents on Thursday to tackle an "extremely complex and severe" Covid-19 control operation.

The local government declared on its WeChat account that "all residents will stay at home in principle" from 6 pm local time (10:00 GMT) and that each household will be able to designate one person to go out to buy daily necessities, as long as the person has a negative PCR test carried out in the previous 24 hours.