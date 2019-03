Dr. Tian Long, from Chaoyang Hospital, has performed more than 100 penile surgeries last year, in Beijing, China, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Castro Bugarín

Of the hundreds of penis surgeries that Dr. Tian Long performed last year at the Chaoyang hospital in the Chinese capital a recent case stood out for the young doctor.

"I recently operated on a 76-year old man who had started dating a young girl and wanted to please her," said Long.