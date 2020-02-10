The US government on Monday announced that four Chinese military personnel have been indicted on charges of hacking into the computer systems of credit bureau Equifax and obtaining the names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and other data of nearly half of all American citizens.
The US Justice Department said in a news release that a federal grand jury in Atlanta returned an indictment last Friday charging four members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army with engaging in a three-month-long campaign in 2017 to steal the sensitive personal information of approximately 145 million Americans and "Equifax's valuable trade secrets."