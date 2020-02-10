US Attorney General William Barr participates in a press conference with US Justice Department officials at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, USA, 10 February 2020. The press conference was held to announce the indictment of four members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on charges of hacking into the computer systems of US credit reporting agency Equifax.The nine-count indictment alleges the Chinese military personnel stole the sensitive personal data of approximately 145 million Americans. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The US government on Monday announced that four Chinese military personnel have been indicted on charges of hacking into the computer systems of credit bureau Equifax and obtaining the names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and other data of nearly half of all American citizens.

The US Justice Department said in a news release that a federal grand jury in Atlanta returned an indictment last Friday charging four members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army with engaging in a three-month-long campaign in 2017 to steal the sensitive personal information of approximately 145 million Americans and "Equifax's valuable trade secrets."