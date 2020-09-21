China’s air force posted a video on social media showing H-6 bombers simulating an attack on a site resembling Andersen Air Force Base on the United States island of Guam.
Chinese military video simulates attack on US-style base
A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Keith Krach (L) waving before his departure from Taipei, Taiwan, 19 September 2020. EFE/EPA/TAIWAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS HANDOUT
China’s air force posted a video on social media showing H-6 bombers simulating an attack on a site resembling Andersen Air Force Base on the United States island of Guam.