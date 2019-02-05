Golden ox figures for sale at a shop ahead of the Lunar New Year in the Binondo neighborhood in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILERolex Dela Pena PENA

A seller displays amulets at a shop ahead of the Lunar New Year in the Binondo neighborhood in Manila, the Philippines Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rolex Dela Pena PENA

The influential Chinese-Filipino community on Tuesday celebrated the Lunar New Year with a blend of Chinese, Christian and Creole traditions in Manila's Binondo, the oldest Chinatown in the world dating back five centuries.

Evelyn Xi, a 47-year-old Chinese-Filipina whose paternal grandparents were born in the neighborhood, told EFE that she never missed the New Year celebrations in Binondo and this year they were wishing that the Pig - the Chinese zodiac associated with this year - brings them prosperity and abundance.