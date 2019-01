A Chinese elderly patient looks at a baby doll held by a staff member in Songtang Hospice nursing home in Beijing, Dec. 7, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Chinese population is expected to reach its peak in 2029 and start declining from 2030, according to a report published by People's Daily on Friday.

The "Green Book of Population and Labor" report by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences says that in 2029, China's population will be 1.44 billion and will start declining from the following year onward.