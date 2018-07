Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks to reporters during a press conference at the 20th European Union EU-China Summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Chinese premier visited the autonomous region of Tibet in a three-day tour, although the news was not officially revealed until Sunday, two days after the trip ended.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited Tibet's capital Lhasa, the Yarlung Zangbo (Brahmaputra) river and the cities of Nyingchi and Shannan between Jul. 25-27, official news agency Xinhua reported.