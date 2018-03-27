Chinese Premier Li Keqiang defended his country's commitment to free trade against protectionist tendencies of the United States, during a meeting with representatives of the global elite of economy and finance in the Chinese capital, according to the official news agency Xinhua Tuesday.
Li insisted that in a trade war there are no winners and urged the international community to work together to safeguard the international trading system with free trade as a cornerstone, during a meeting held in Beijing Monday with attendees of the annual China Development Forum.