Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gestures at the end of a press conference after the closing of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 20 March 2018. The NPC has over 3,000 delegates and is the world's largest parliament or legislative assembly though its function is largely as a formal seal of approval for the policies fixed by the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang defended his country's commitment to free trade against protectionist tendencies of the United States, during a meeting with representatives of the global elite of economy and finance in the Chinese capital, according to the official news agency Xinhua Tuesday.

Li insisted that in a trade war there are no winners and urged the international community to work together to safeguard the international trading system with free trade as a cornerstone, during a meeting held in Beijing Monday with attendees of the annual China Development Forum.