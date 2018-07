German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) soldiers march prior to the arrival of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, outside the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Jul. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADAM BERRY

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) greets Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as he arrives at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Jul. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADAM BERRY

People with Chinese flags stand in front of the German chancellory before the arrival of the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not in picture) to the 5th German-Chinese government consultations in Berlin, Germany, Jul. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/JENS SCHLUETER

A crowd waving Chinese flags gathered outside the German chancellery in Berlin on Monday to greet the Chinese Premier, who was in the country for a high-level, inter-governmental consultation.

Li Keqiang arrived in the country on Sunday to participate in the fifth round of German-Chinese government consultations, according to Chinese state media.