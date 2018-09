United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they pose for photographers during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Sep 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG / POOL

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the High-level Dialogue between Chinese and African Leaders and Business and Industry Representatives, and the Opening Ceremony of the 6th China-Africa Entrepreneur Conference at the Beijing National Convention Center in Beijing, China, Sep 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/LINTAO ZHANG / POOL

The President of China announced Monday before the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) that his country would support African countries in the fight against terrorism in the regions hard-hit by violence.

Xi Jinping said at the inauguration of the Forum that China would provide military aid to the African Union, and support countries in the Sahel region, the Gulf of Aden and the Gulf of Guinea in their efforts to maintain security and anti-terror efforts.