Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the second China International Import Expo at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China, Nov. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

The president of China expressed his support for the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, who has been harshly criticized by the pro-democracy protesters that have been taking to the streets of the semi-autonomous region over the last few months, the state-owned Xinhua new agency reported on Tuesday.

Xi Jinping met with Carrie Lam on Monday in Shanghai, where they had come to attend the second China International Import Expo. EFE-EPA