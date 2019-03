A handout photo made available by Quirinale Press Office shows Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella (C) at the Quirinale Presidential Palace, in Rome, Italy, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/QUIRINALE PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Italian President Sergio Mattarella (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) shake hands after addressing a forum of businessmen at the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome, Italy, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/TIZIANA FABI / POOL

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) walks during a welcoming ceremony at the Altare della Patria monument in Rome, Italy, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

A handout photo made available by Quirinale Press Office shows Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Italian President Sergio Mattarella (L) at the Quirinale Presidential Palace, in Rome, Italy, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/QUIRINALE PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Chinese president met his Italian counterpart on Friday to boost commercial ties with an infrastructure and development initiative that will connect Asia to Europe and Africa.

Xi Jinping and Sergio Matterella met to formalize an agreement that will cement future trade and development collaborations as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which the Chinese government is leading and aims to link 152 countries in Asia, the Middle East and Europe.