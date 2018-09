Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso (L) listen to their national anthems during a welcoming ceremony inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Sep 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/LINTAO ZHANG / POOL

The president of China on Wednesday met the president of the African Union Commission and other leaders from the continent, seeking to strengthen China's ties with Africa.

According to official news agency Xinhua, the meetings took place after the summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, attended by African heads of state.