Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari (C-R) and China's President Xi Jinping (C-L) arrive at Tribhuvan International Airport at the conclusion of the latter's two-day visit in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/POOL/RAKASH MATHEMA

The president of China warned that those involved in separatist activities in China would end up crushed and broken, according to the state-owned People's Daily newspaper on Monday.

"Anyone attempting separatist activities in any part of China will end up with crushed bodies and shattered bones. And any external force backing such attempts will be deemed by the Chinese people as pipe-dreaming," Xi Jinping said during a state visit to Nepal during the weekend. EFE-EPA