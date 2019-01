A People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier speaks on a walkie talkie in front of a large billboard of Chinese President Xi Jinping at Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong during a PLA open day as part of ongoing celebrations in the city to mark twenty years since the 1997 handover of sovereignty from Britain to China, in Kam Tin, New Territories, Hong Kong, China, Jul. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) honor guard stand prior to the welcome ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping and Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRED DUFOUR / POOL

Chinese soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) march past an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping at a training base on the outskirts of Beijing, China, Aug. 22, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The president of China has ordered the army to focus on improving its combat ability and to make sure it is always prepared for battle, the state-owned China Daily newspaper said Saturday.

Xi Jinping delivered an address Friday to the Central Military Commission - also under his control - and urged the troops to boost strategic and tactical planning and improve its joint operational capability, as well as strengthen its readiness to respond to emergencies.