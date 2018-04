Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi gestures as he speaks during a press briefing about Boao Forum For Asia Annual Conference 2018 in Beijing, China, Apr 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi leaves after a press briefing about Boao Forum For Asia Annual Conference 2018 in Beijing, China, Apr 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi looks on during a press briefing about Boao Forum For Asia Annual Conference 2018 in Beijing, China, Apr 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The President of China will attend the Boao Forum for Asia, dubbed the Asian Davos, a meeting of economic and political leaders, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Tuesday.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde, along with the presidents of Philippines and Austria, Rodrigo Duterte and Alexander van der Bellen respectively, will also attend.