Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) shows the way to Angolan president Joao Lourenco (L) berore a meeting at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, China, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAISUKE SUZUKI / POOL

The Prime Minister of China will attend a ministerial conference at the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit, where China hopes the two continents will study new projects of connectivity and champion the cause of multilateralism, official sources said Tuesday.

Before his trip to Europe, Li Keqiang will also take part in the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tajikistan, where he will be on a state visit.