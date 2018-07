Chinese researchers have found a dangerous parasite that could lead to infections such as meningitis in two patients who had consumed raw centipedes, official Chinese media reported on Tuesday.

The finding was made by researchers from China's Southern Medical University and Zhujiang Hospital in Guangzhou, who said it was the first time that the parasite, named "rat lungworm" due to its preference for the pulmonary arteries of rats, has been found in centipedes, state news agency Xinhua reported.