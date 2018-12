A Long March 2-D rocket with the Dark Matter Particle Explorer (DAMPE) satellite (Wukong) on board, launches from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, 17 Dec. 17, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/QU JINGLIANG CHINA OUT

The Chinese satellite Wukong, launched in Dec. 2015 to explore dark matter in the universe, will stay active for two more years despite completing its expected service life, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

According to its operating team, the performance of Wukong - or Monkey King, the name of a famous Chinese literary character - has not dipped in the three years of its operation.