Mainland Chinese scientist He Jiankui presents a slide showing his work at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing, at the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Mainland Chinese scientist He Jiankui presents a slide showing his work at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing, at the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Mainland Chinese scientist He Jiankui presents his work at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing, at the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

A Chinese scientist defended his experiment on Wednesday in which he claims to have created the first genetically modified babies to make them resistant to certain diseases such as HIV.

"This study was efficient as expected and has been submitted for review," said He Jiankui during an intervention at the second conference on Human Genome Editing at the University of Hong Kong.