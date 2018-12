A farmer sprays disinfectant on his pigs to prevent the spread of swine influenza in Shenyang, Northeast China, Apr 30, 2009. EPA-EFE/MARK

Scientists from Jilin University in northeast China have modified the genes of some pigs to make them resistant to swine flu, the official news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

The scientists used the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technique, known globally due to the controversy sparked last month by Chinese scientist He Jiankui's announcement that he used the technology to create babies resistant to HIV infection.