A banner reading 'Today if you buy illegal property, Tomorrow you will be sad' are hung outside a closed real estate agency as the government banned new property sales in Anxin county, China's Hebei province, May 09, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Prices of new housing rose in June in most Chinese cities despite strict government restrictions aimed at preventing a housing bubble, according to data released Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

According to the NBS, the 31 second tier cities recorded the maximum rise in prices with an average of 1.2 percent as compared to last month.