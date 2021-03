Several e-commerce platforms in China appear to have removed the Swedish clothing brand H&M from their sites, months after the company issued a statement saying it was "deeply concerned" about allegations of forced labor in Xinjiang and that it did not source its cotton from the province.

Efe found Thursday that searches for the brand's stores and products on the platforms JD.com, Taobao, Tmall and Pinduoduo yielded no results. EFE-EPA